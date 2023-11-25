Georgia football drops hype video ahead of Georgia Tech game

It is time for Georgia football fans to get excited for the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. Georgia is 11-0 and will face a 6-5 Georgia Tech team that is bowl eligible for the first time in several years.

The Bulldogs have their sites set on more than just a bowl game. Georgia is looking to finish a third straight regular season undefeated and will look to win the SEC championship to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Kickoff of the Georgia Tech game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25. The latest college football game for bragging rights in the Peach State will be televised on ABC.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart preaches winning every moment throughout the week in order to dominate on Saturday. Georgia’s hype video ahead of the Georgia Tech game emphasizes that approach and will get Bulldog fans hyped up for Saturday!

𝐖𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰 | Game 12 Trailer#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/BpwuUWpXhP — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 24, 2023

Georgia fans will look to take over Georgia Tech’s stadium in Atlanta as the Dawgs look to move to 12-0.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire