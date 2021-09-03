Georgia football drops Clemson game trailer

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 Clemson Tigers headline college football’s exciting slate of games in Week 1. The Bulldogs and Tigers are playing each other for the first time since 2014.

Clemson is Georgia’s second most-frequently played nonconference opponent in history behind Georgia Tech. The game, which has College Football Playoff implications, will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium.

The wait for many college football fans is almost over! It’s time to get excited for the return of Georgia football!

Ernie Johnson, who attended the University of Georgia, voiced over a hype video for Georgia Bulldogs fans ahead of the season opener against Clemson:

Johnson’s preview notes how long the wait has been for fans, coaches and players. Both Georgia and Clemson players have been working hard all offseason for Week 1 and beyond.

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking for a similar result to 2014 against the Clemson Tigers. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s about time for the Dawgs to go to work! Georgia and Clemson should be a memorable season opener for both fan bases. A loss does not eliminate either team from the College Football Playoff hunt, but it would give the loser a small margin of error.

More Football!