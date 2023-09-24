Georgia football dominates UAB, moves to 4-0

The Georgia Bulldogs moved to 4-0 with a dominant 49-21 home win over the UAB Blazers. Georgia did not play a complete game against UAB, but the Dawgs got the job done.

The Bulldogs have now won 22 straight home games dating back to 2019.

Quarterback Carson Beck powered Georgia to a victory over UAB. Beck scored four total touchdowns and completed 22 of 32 passes for 337 passing yards with no interceptions. Beck missed a few deep passes, but avoided interceptions. The Bulldogs were much more efficient in the red zone against UAB (Georgia scored touchdowns on all six red zone trips). The Dawgs got off to a better start and scored on their first offensive drive.

Tight end Brock Bowers caught two touchdown passes and totaled 120 receiving yards on nine receptions in the Georgia win. The Bulldog offense racked up 31 first downs and 581 total yards.

Georgia turned over the ball three times and allowed UAB to score 21 points. Georgia lost a pair of fumbles and reserve quarterback Gunner Stockton threw a late interception for the Bulldogs.

The Dawgs did not get a chance to test freshman kicker Peyton Woodring. The Georgia offense never put Woodring in a position to take a kick, but he did make all seven of his extra points.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is now 85-15 in his first 100 games as the head coach at Georgia, which is the best recorded through 100 games in SEC history.

Defensive back Tykee Smith recorded an interception for the Georgia defense. The Georgia defense allowed UAB to convert on only four of 15 third-down attempts. Georgia gave up 250 passing yards to UAB.

Georgia’s special teams struggled. The Bulldogs had a few issues with fumbles on kick returns.

