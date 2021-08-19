Georgia football DL earns ESPN preseason All-America team honors

ESPN has released its 2021 college football preseason All-America team and Georgia football is represented by one player, senior star defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) acknowledges fans before the SEC championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

After choosing to return to Athens for his senior year, the Charlotte, N.C., native returns as one of the top defensive lineman in the country. Davis has already been named first-team All-American by Phil Steele and All-SEC first team by Phil Steele and the league media.

ESPN wrote,

“Davis’ decision to return for his senior season will benefit both him and the Dawgs. He hopes to play at closer to 330 pounds as opposed to the 370 he once got up to, and with that reduced weight, should be more mobile and figure more prominently in Georgia’s pass rush. The 6-6 Davis is a run-stuffing juggernaut from his nose guard position and a one-man collapser of the pocket.”

Davis joined star quarterback J.T. Daniels to represent the Bulldogs in the annual SEC Media days this sumner, an honor reserved only for the team’s unquestioned leaders.

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis addresses the media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency in Hoover, Ala., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Sec Media Days Georgia

Davis and the Bulldogs have just 16 more days until a top-5 cash with the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.