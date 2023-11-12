Georgia football demolishes Ole Miss, clinches SEC East

The Georgia Bulldogs are 10-0 and have won 25 straight home games. Georgia’s latest home win came against the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels. Georgia allowed a pair of early Ole Miss touchdowns, but the Bulldogs’ offense could not be stopped.

As a team, Georgia played its most complete game of the season against Ole Miss. The Georgia offensive line dominated Ole Miss and paved the way for 300 rushing yards. Georgia’s passing attack totaled 311 passing yards. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck had plenty of time to distribute the football to an array of different receivers.

Georgia running back Kendall Milton had his best game of the season on senior night. Milton scored two touchdowns and racked up 127 rushing yards. Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers returned from ankle surgery and contributed three catches for 34 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, true freshman linebacker C.J. Allen recorded nine tackles and a sack in his first career start. Allen started for injured Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Safety Javon Bullard finished with five tackles and an interception. The Bulldogs scored 31 straight points after Ole Miss took a 14-7 lead.

Earlier on Saturday, Georgia clinched the SEC East due to Missouri’s win over Tennessee. Georgia will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship on Dec. 2. The Bulldogs’ next game is on Nov. 18 at Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire