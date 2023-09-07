Georgia football defensive lineman Tramel Walthour speaks to reporters
Georgia football defensive lineman Tramel Walthour speaks to reporters on Sept. 5, 2023
Georgia football defensive lineman Tramel Walthour speaks to reporters on Sept. 5, 2023
By a margin of more than $2 million per year, Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin kicks off his Week 1 backfield breakdown!
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Andy Behrens reveals eight players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
Week 2 is headlined by No. 11 Texas going on the road for a showdown with No. 3 Alabama and Deion Sanders' home debut at Colorado.
SMU is headed for greener pastures in the ACC. How it all happened is a Texas-sized story filled with billionaires and big decisions.
Some key players will be out to begin the NFL season.
Welcome to Nate Tice's new weekly Yahoo Sports column The Overhang, which takes a film-friendly view from outside the formation. Up first: the matchups that could determine Chiefs-Lions, and a couple enticing bets.
The NFL kicks off the regular season tonight and we kick off another season of the 'Stat Nerd' podcast with Yahoo Sports Dalton Del Don. Matt Harmon and Del Don share one stat you need to know about every team heading into Week 1.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
In the first regular season Four Verts of 2023, Charles McDonald addresses the ongoing holdout of Chiefs star Chris Jones, talks up two sleeper teams and makes his picks for every division champ.
A military veteran stood before the Cowboys. The decorations he earned in combat spoke loudly even as he spoke softly. “February 11, 2024,” became the mantra — the date of Super Bowl LVIII.
The former All-Star might have sustained the concussion all the way back in May.
The return of the college football season was glorious, and now it’s time to turn the page to Week 2.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde highlight the biggest matchups in Week 2 of college football including Alabama vs. Texas, Texas A&M vs. Miami, & Colorado vs. Nebraska.
Haener is listed as the Saints' fourth quarterback after he was drafted in the fourth round this spring.
Travis Kelce suffered a knee injury in practice on Tuesday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down why 11 key players could go on to be the most memorable figures of 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies some fraudulent stats ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 season.
You never want to overreact in sports betting, and Colorado is a prime example.