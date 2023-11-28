Georgia football defensive backs coach Fran Brown heading to Syracuse as head coach

Add another branch to Kirby Smart’s head coaching tree.

Georgia football defensive backs coach Fran Brown is the new head coach at Syracuse, the school annoucned.

Brown will be formally introduced at a Monday press conference.

He joins Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman as current head coaches who left Smart’s staff to become head coaches. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer also worked for Smart with the Bulldogs and was hired after coaching at Oklahoma.

Another assistant, Mel Tucker, jumped from Georgia to Colorado in 2018 before becoming Michigan State coach, but was fired in September in a sexual harassment scandal.

Brown spent two seasons at Georgia and he’s also very much part of Matt Rhule’s coaching tree having worked for him at Temple and Baylor. He also coached the secondary at Rutgers before joining the Bulldogs staff.

Brown’s hiring comes as Georgia prepares for Saturday’s SEC Championship game with Alabama and it hopes a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff.

"I am incredibly proud to be leading Syracuse Football at a university with a rich and storied tradition of academic and athletic excellence," Brown said in a statement. "Syracuse Football has outstanding talent, great facilities and passionate alumni. The success of the players is my No. 1 priority—on and off the field. I want my guys to succeed in life, because they played football at Syracuse. My immediate area of focus is building relationships with my current players and putting together an elite staff, while also having fun on the recruiting trail. I'm ready to get to work and look forward to building something special for our fans."

Coordinators typically stay on with a team for a playoff run, but whether Brown as a position coach would remains to be seen.

He’ll have to build a coaching staff, finalize the Orange’s recruiting class and mine the transfer portal.

Smart moved quickly to replace Pittman with former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke in December of 2019 and hired Brown in the same month Addae left, but waited a couple of months before hiring Chidera Uzo-Diribe to fill the opening when Lanning left.

"Fran is excellent," Smart said in the Syracuse announcement. "No ego, he's trustworthy, smart and he's worked really hard during his two seasons here to earn an opportunity like this. He has built great relationships in our building, our players love him and we couldn't be more excited for him, Teara and their family."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Fran Brown going from Georgia football DBs coach to Syracuse head coach