Georgia football DC Glenn Schuman on Jamon Dumas-Johnson transferring, talented young ILBs

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Glenn Schumann will wrap up his eighth season on Kirby Smart’s Georgia football staff in Saturday’s Orange Bowl, his second coordinating the Bulldogs defense.

A constant through that time are playmaking inside linebackers that Schumann helped develop and directly coaches.

He’s worked with three All-Americans at the position, Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Butkus Award winners Smith and Dean are now NFL linebackers.

Dumas-Johnson is now a Kentucky Wildcat and Schumann has a stable of young, highly-recruited players to work with in 2024 to pair with rising senior Smael Mondon, a two-year starter.

Dumas-Johnson transferred this month with 125 career tackles and 9½ sacks, including 34 tackles and 3½ sacks this season when he missed the past four games with a broken forearm.

“I love ‘Pop’ and obviously he’ll be missed, but it’s just a new day and age,” Schumann said Wednesday at an Orange Bowl press conference at the Le Meriden hotel, using the nickname Dumas-Johnson is known by. “I think conversations, I’ll leave that to him, but I wish him nothing but the best.”

Dumas-Johnson averaged 33.6 snaps per game in 10 games, down from 44.7 last season. He graded out at 69.6 this season by Pro Football Focus compared to 73.8 last season.

“He’s a brother to me,” sophomore linebacker Jalon Walker said. “I’m excited for his journey. Excited what he’ll do. No disrespect or dishonor to the University of Georgia. He played a big, tremendous role in being here, helping us win a national championship last year. Helping us win a lot of games over the years here in his three-year span here. A lot of respect to him. I just love him to death and wish him the best.”

True freshman CJ Allen, a top 50 overall national recruit in 2023, played 345 snaps, nine more than Dumas-Johnson. He’s sixth on the team with 35 tackles.

Another freshman, former five-star Raylen Wilson, played 145. He has 13 tackles and 6 quarterback pressures.

“They’re here for a reason,” Schumann said. “They’re really mature. They go about their business the right way. I know that when you have faith in how people prepare and do things in addition to their ability, you know they’re going to constantly improve. They’ve improved throughout the year. There’s nothing that beats game experience. As they’ve gotten more, sometimes they’ve learned through mistakes. Sometimes they’ve gained confidence through plays they’ve made.”

Schumann said he’s seen a lot of growth out of them the last couple of weeks and he’s looking forward to seeing them play Saturday against Florida State.

They could get even more snaps because Mondon may not go.

“Smael’s been banged up all year,” Schumann said. “He’s been battling through. He wasn’t able to finish the Georgia Tech game for us and battled back from the Alabama game.”

Georgia signed five-star inside linebacker Justin Williams, from Woodlands, Texas, the nation’s No. 8 overall player by the 247Sports Composite. He’s taking part in bowl practices on the scout team.

“He’s very energetic, a very joyful person,” Wilson said.

Williams rang up 108 tackles with 9 ½ sacks and seven forced fumbles in Texas class 6A, but coach Kirby Smart bragged on a GPA above a 4.0.

“This kid had everybody in the country recruiting him, throwing all things at him, doing all kinds of stuff,” Smart said. “He never blinked. He was like, I'm coming to Georgia. I want to be a linebacker at Georgia. This is my plan. Very intentional about everything.”

Wilson said he expected Dumas-Johnson to tune in to watch his now former teammates Saturday.

“He’s a brother to us, he’s family,” Wilson said. “Once you’re at the University of Georgia, you’re always family.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: 'I love him to death:' UGA football on transfer of Jamon Dumas-Johnson