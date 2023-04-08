Georgia football DB named as top returning sophomore safety

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks has been named as the top returning sophomore at the safety position. Georgia is coming off winning back-to-back national championships. Starks played a big role as a true freshman in Georgia’s 2022 national championship-winning season.

Starks made a critical tackle against Missouri in Georgia’s close win over the Tigers. The former five-star recruit is expected to start at safety alongside Javon Bullard for the 2023 college football season.

Bleacher Report notes that Malaki Starks was excellent against the pass and the run as a true freshman.

Starks was also excellent at defending the run on the Dawgs’ top-ranked rush defense. He had a 72.1 run-defense grade per PFF, which ranked third among Power Five true freshman safeties.

Starks did misjudge a pass play against Florida, but overall his freshman season was outstanding. Starks has incredible athleticism and came out of the gates strong against the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta.

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks helped set the tone for the 2022 college football season with an acrobatic inception against Oregon. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Malaki Starks finished his true freshman campaign with 69 total tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass deflections.

Starks will have to adapt to life without Christopher Smith as a sophomore, so he will have to be more of a leader in 2023 as Georgia looks to win a third consecutive national championship.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire