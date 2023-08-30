This Georgia football DB could be a breakout player this season

Georgia football returns cornerback Kamari Lassiter from its national championship defense. The other starting corner spot vacated when Kelee Ringo declared for the NFL draft hasn’t been announced, but one name got singled out by another secondary starter.

Tykee Smith, set to start at nickel back after the move of Javon Bullard to safety, mentioned Julian Humphrey as a player that’s flown under the radar and could be a breakout player.

The 6-foot, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Webster, Texas, could start Saturday’s season opener against UT Martin for the No. 1 Bulldogs. He was one of five defensive backs signed in the 2022 class.

“I think Julian Humphrey has been having a really good camp,” Smith said. “He’s playing with a confidence level. Then just being physically gifted that he is with him being able to run and look the part out there. Just trying to get him to keep coming along.”

Coach Kirby Smart this week didn’t elevate Humphrey, Daylen Everette, Nyland Green or A.J. Harris to starter level, but he did say that defensive backs coach Fran Brown has developed Humphrey well.

“He’s a fast guy who came in with kind of raw talent.,” Smart said. “A lot of the techniques that we’re teaching in terms of multiple coverages, he played a lot of man. He’s grown as a player. He’s gotten tougher. He’s gotten more physical. He still has not arrived. He still has moments that make you wonder what he’s doing, and then he has wow moments.”

Lassiter is coming off a foot injury and it’s uncertain whether he’ll play Saturday.

Safety Javon Bullard made it sound like Humphrey could be ready for a starting role.

“He has actually had an amazing offseason, really just sharpening the tools he already had,” he said. “I am excited to see him contribute and help this team this year. He definitely put in the work and deserves the opportunity to play.”

Wide receiver Arian Smith, Georgia’s fastest player, didn’t add to the hype.

“I feel like the whole DB group as a whole is good and challenges all the receivers,” Smith said after practice Wednesday.

Added Smart: “He’s made some really good plays in camp, but he has to continue to play in and kind of buy into the process of getting better at that position,” Smart said. “And he’ll get better because he’s talented.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football cornerback Julian Humphrey could be name to know