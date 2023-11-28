Georgia football DB coach Fran Brown reportedly 'the top target' for Syracuse head coach

As Georgia football readies for Saturday’s SEC championship game with Alabama, a Bulldog assistant coach’s name is being linked to a head coach opening.

Second-year defensive backs coach Fran Brown is the top target at Syracuse which has an opening after firing Dion Babers after eight seasons, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The 40-year old Brown is a Camden, N.J. native with ties to the Northeast as a former assistant coach at Rutgers and Temple.

“He’s really one of the top assistants in the country,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, who Brown worked for at Baylor and Temple, said earlier this year. “He should be a head coach and will be a head coach."

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been viewed as the next head coach candidate on staff.

Coach Kirby Smart was asked earlier this month what advice he gives to assistant coaches who have their eyes on becoming a head coach.

“Pick the right one,” he said. “Be where your feet are. You have a good job. Do a good job at your job, and you will get more opportunities. A lot of jobs out there are not better than the one you’ve got.”

The coaching carousel is in full swing heading into December, a busy time when the transfer portal will heat up, staff changes across the country will be aplenty and the first signing period for the 2024 class approaches.

Brown is rated the top recruiter nationally for the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite, credited with six commitments including five-stars in cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and linebacker Justin Williams.

Georgia has an experienced coach already working with defensive backs in co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp who works with the safeties and nickel backs.

