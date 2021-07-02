Georgia football community saddened following Mark Richt’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

James Morgan
·3 min read
In this article:
Former Georgia Bulldogs football coach Mark Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Coach Richt has kept his spirits high despite the diagnosis. He will continue to work for the ACC Network.

As a football coach, Mark Richt influenced the lives of numerous young men at Georgia from 2001-2015 and at Miami from 2016-2018. His commitment to his former players and staff goes beyond the football field.

Richt’s ability to focus on friends, family and faith will help him stay the course and see the positive in life. Richt announced he is “going to enjoy the blessings that I do have” and continue to live his best life.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was saddened to learn about Richt’s diagnosis. Coach Smart knows how important Richt is for his former players and family.

Former Georgia star David Pollack was a huge part of coach Richt’s initial success at the University of Georgia. Pollack, like many others, shared a message of love for Mark Richt:

Former Georgia linebacker Amarlo Herrera shared words of encouragement for Mark Richt:

Georgia’s Josh Brooks offered support for Mark Richt as well:

