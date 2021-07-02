Georgia football community saddened following Mark Richt’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

Former Georgia Bulldogs football coach Mark Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Coach Richt has kept his spirits high despite the diagnosis. He will continue to work for the ACC Network.

As a football coach, Mark Richt influenced the lives of numerous young men at Georgia from 2001-2015 and at Miami from 2016-2018. His commitment to his former players and staff goes beyond the football field.

Richt’s ability to focus on friends, family and faith will help him stay the course and see the positive in life. Richt announced he is “going to enjoy the blessings that I do have” and continue to live his best life.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was saddened to learn about Richt’s diagnosis. Coach Smart knows how important Richt is for his former players and family.

Saddened after hearing the news about Coach Richt. Coach Richt embodies everything that a #DGD represents. My thoughts go out to Coach, Katharyn & his whole family. Dawg Nation will be behind you the whole way. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 2, 2021

Former Georgia star David Pollack was a huge part of coach Richt’s initial success at the University of Georgia. Pollack, like many others, shared a message of love for Mark Richt:

This statement tells you all you need to know about this man. Has always prioritized his faith. In Winning, losing, and now in the face of adversity. The Pollack’s are praying for you! Love you coach! https://t.co/bHvw3JpVzO — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) July 2, 2021

Coach Mark Richt we all are praying for you🙏🏽 -DAWGNATION — 🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) July 2, 2021

Former Georgia linebacker Amarlo Herrera shared words of encouragement for Mark Richt:

@MarkRicht 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Praying for you coach! Much love!! — Amarlo Herrera (@5DeuceHerrera) July 2, 2021

Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt has announced via his social media that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. We love ya, Coach. pic.twitter.com/Vuxtv1Nj5f — 960 The Ref (@960theref) July 2, 2021

Man so sad to hear this about #MarkRicht!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) July 2, 2021

Georgia’s Josh Brooks offered support for Mark Richt as well:

Love and Prayers for you Coach! https://t.co/hPA2hqsV5i — Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) July 2, 2021

@MarkRicht prayers up for you coach 🙏🏽💪🏽 — Tae Crowder 4️⃣ (@TaeCrowder) July 2, 2021

All of Us @GeorgiaTechFB are

with you Coach @MarkRicht

and thankful for you. 🙏 https://t.co/IAsKawC4rj — Coach Collins 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@CoachCollins) July 2, 2021

Praying for you @MarkRicht. One of the strongest men I know. Like you taught me God’s plan is always perfect. Love you coach!! — Jake Ganus (@jakeganus) July 2, 2021

Sending prayers to former Georgia HC Mark Richt who announced he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's. 🙏🏼😢 pic.twitter.com/XRBGYsSI6Z — Mad Dawg 🐾🦴 (@Mad_Dawg19) July 2, 2021

Please join Marty, the girls, and me in praying for a good man and DGD, @MarkRicht. We’re with you, Coach! https://t.co/EgtEJzBLDS — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) July 2, 2021

