New Georgia football commitment believes he’ll be a “huge factor,” for Bulldogs

Georgia’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class already had a whopping 10 top 100 rated prospects on board before Joseph Jonah-Ajonye went public late Thursday night as the 11th.

The defensive end from Oak Ridge High in Conroe, Texas is the highest rated defensive lineman in the class that now includes five at the position and 24 total commitments.

The 6-foot-4 ½ and 275 pound Jonah-Ajonye is the nation’s No. 37 overall prospect and the No. 6 defensive lineman by the 247Sports Composite. He also considered Oklahoma, Oregon and Georgia Tech.

Why is he picking Georgia? Let Jonah-Ajonye count the ways.

“One, the development that Georgia has,” he told the Athens Banner-Herald. “They’ve been able to put 15 guys in the first round (under Kirby Smart). Then the defensive lineman that they put in like Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, those guys. Yeah.”

“No. 2 is the bond that I have with the players and the recruits.”

He said quarterback Dylan Raiola, running back Chauncey Bowens and defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko from the recruiting class “are like my best friends,” and is close to several current freshman.

He got to hang some with big Jordan Davis, now with the Eagles, during his official visit June 23-25.

Jonah-Ajonye twice moved his commitment date up—from Aug. 1 to July 12 to finally on Thursday after he took his official visit to Georgia.

“I just decided, yeah, I’m for sure that this is where I want to go,” he said. “I made sure my head was clear so I wasn’t basing my decision on the adrenaline flowing through my veins.”

Jonah-Ajonye, who uses the hashtags #qbhunter and #rbhunter on his Twitter profile, won’t turn 17 until November.

“I think I can make a huge impact,” he said. “Once I get assimilated into the college football life, I’ll hop on coach (Scott) Sinclair’s training program, stay in the weight room, get faster. I think I can be a huge factor for that defense rushing the passer and stopping the run.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UGA adds its highest-rated D-lineman to No. 1 ranked recruiting class