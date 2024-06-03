Georgia football commit Stephon Shivers transferring to Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy will go into the 2024 TSSAA football season with an additional SEC football commit.

Georgia football commit Stephon Shivers, a Humboldt two-way lineman, announced he's transferring to Brentwood Academy on Sunday night through his Facebook account. The 6-foot-3, 355-pound three-star defensive lineman joins five-star quarterback and Tennessee commit George MacIntrye in trying to turn around a disappointing 2-10 season for the Eagles in 2023.

"If you want to fly, you have to give up what weighs you down," Shivers wrote on his Facebook page. "Life is about accepting challenges along the way, choosing to keep moving forward, and savoring the journey."

Shivers is ranked as the No. 18 prospect in Tennessee for the 2025 class by 247Sports Composite. He holds 17 offers, including from Tennessee, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, Oregon, Texas, Ole Miss and Arkansas among others. He committed to Georgia in March.

Shivers played on both the offensive and defensive lines at Humboldt last season, but excelled as a disruptive defensive tackle. He had 90 tackles with 11 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries despite the Vikings' 0-10 record. He was listed No. 20 in The Tennessean's final high school football ranking of the top 50 juniors from the 2023 season and was ranked as high as No. 15 on that list earlier last fall.

Stephon Shivers talks with his teammates during a football practice held by the Humboldt Vikings at Barker Memorial Stadium on the campus of Humboldt High School in Humboldt, Tennessee on Monday, May 9, 2022. Gail Bailey/The Jackson Sun

Shivers will play for first-year Brentwood Academy coach Paul Wade, who was hired Dec. 14 replacing Jacob Gill who lasted only one season. Wade, a four-time TSSAA state championship head coach, has three state football championships at Davidson Academy and one at DCA. Wade spent the past six seasons at DCA, winning 45 games.

Brentwood Academy has 14 state championships, most recently in 2018, the third-most in TSSAA history.

