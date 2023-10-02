Georgia football coach Kirby Smart offers update on injured RB Roderick Robinson

Georgia football appeared to come out of the 27-20 win at Auburn in better shape than usual for a team hit hard by injuries this season.

Could the Bulldogs get another offensive piece back for Saturday’s 7 p.m. home game with Kentucky?

Freshman running back Roderick Robinson missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Coach Kirby Smart wasn't overly upbeat when asked Monday.

“He’s still dealing with an ankle injury so we’ll see how it goes this week.," Smart said.

Robinson has rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns this season on 15 carries.

Running back Kendall Milton returned Saturday against Auburn after he missed the UAB game with an MCL injury. Milton didn’t get a carry, but played five snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

The senior has rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries while also dealing with a hamstring injury.

Smart was asked about working Milton and wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back injury) back in after missing time due to injuries. McConkey had 4 catches for 38 yards against Auburn.

"We’re really trying to get them in shape now," Smart said. "They haven't had a chance to have the stamina. We’re trying to get them healthy and get them to the game and maybe get them more snaps."

Wide receiver Rara Thomas came up limping after making a 14-yard catch on third down in the second half, but returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here's the latest on Georgia football RB Roderick Robinson