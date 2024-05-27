Georgia football coach Kirby Smart puts Athens home up for sale

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after their 49-3 win over the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. - Want to live like University of Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart? You could be the one who moves into his Athens home.

Don't worry, Smart isn't leaving Georgia anytime soon. He's looking for a new property after becoming the highest-paid coach in college football.

Smart's home, the most expensive listing in Athens, is a 2.2-acre estate with an original 1920s stone college located in Athens' Five Points neighborhood.

Boasting seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms, the main house was built in 2017 and features high ceilings and a wet bar.

Speaking to Atlanta Magazine in 2017, Kirby's wife Mary Beth Lycett said that she was first drawn to the area because of the historic cottage. The space has hosted Georgia VIPs, star players, and recruits from all over the country.

"We had a set of unique needs for this home, which is one reason it took six months to find," Lycett said. "There are times when we might host players and their families with all the coaches, and 75 people could be here at once."

The family is asking for $4.2 million for the 7,130-square-foot home.

You can see more information about the home on its listing page.