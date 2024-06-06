Georgia football bringing another transfer aboard for 2024 season

Georgia football is adding more depth in its secondary.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs on Thursday landed a commitment from Oregon transfer defensive back Collin Gill who announced his commitment on Instagram.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Waldorf, Md., native did not play last season while redshirting for former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning with the Ducks.

Gill was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class who worked at safety at Oregon. He had previously announced a transfer commitment to Temple.

Georgia added another defensive back, Alabama safety Jake Pope, via the transfer portal in January. The Bulldogs lost defensive backs AJ Harris and Nyland Green to the portal after last season.

Gill is the ninth scholarship player added to the Georgia roster via the transfer portal this cycle.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oregon DB Collin Gill commits to Georgia football, adding depth