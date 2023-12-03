Georgia football bowl projection after conference championships

The (12-1) Georgia Bulldogs lost to the (12-1) Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship. Thanks to wins from (13-0) Florida State and (13-0) Michigan, the SEC is expected to be left outside of the College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff is expected to look like this:

1. Michigan Wolverines

2. Washington Huskies (13-0)

3. Florida State Seminoles

4. Texas Longhorns (12-1)

Texas’ head-to-head win at Alabama and dominant performance against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship should give the Longhorns the edge over the Crimson Tide.

Georgia’s loss to Alabama is deflating, but college football season is not over yet. The Bulldogs will still play in a New Year’s Six bowl game, which would be a fantastic year for Georgia before the Kirby Smart era.

What bowl game is Georgia projected to play in? 247Sports projects that Georgia will play against Penn State (10-2) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia. The Nittany Lions have a ferocious defense, but a lackluster offense.

Georgia’s 29-game winning streak ended in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game to Alabama… If Georgia misses the final four, it would become the first team to be ranked No. 1 entering the final weekend and not get in. Penn State finished with 10 wins and we’re expecting the Nittany Lions to get the New Year’s Six nod over fellow 10-win teams Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

The College Football Playoff committee will select the four top teams at noon ET.

After the playoff is selected, bowl games will be announced throughout the remainder of the day.

