Georgia football bests Tennessee in road win

The Georgia Bulldogs are getting hot at the right time of year. Georgia is 11-0 after winning 38-10 at Tennessee. The Volunteers opened the game with a 75 yard touchdown run, but Tennessee fans did not have much to cheer about after that.

Tennessee recorded just 202 total yards after Jaylen Wright’s long touchdown to start the game. Georgia’s defense played great. Defensive back Tykee Smith led the Bulldog defense with 10 total tackles. Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton struggled with his accuracy all day. Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams recorded a sack, but the Georgia pass rush was not particularly ferocious. Instead, Georgia opted to drop defenders in coverage and prevented the big play.

Offensively, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck played another great game. Beck connected with eight different Georgia wide receivers and threw three touchdown passes. Beck was precise, accurate, and efficient. He completed 80% of his passes and was well-protected all game.

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo called a great game. The Bulldogs did not bulldoze the Tennessee defensive front. However, Georgia’s rushing attack totaled 156 rushing yards and got a rushing touchdown from Kendall Milton.

Georgia wide receiver and running back Dillon Bell became the second Georgia player to throw a touchdown and to catch a touchdown since 2000. Bell’s versatility was on display all evening.

Next up for Georgia is a Nov. 25 game at Georgia Tech and a critical contest against Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

