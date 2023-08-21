A Georgia football assistant's contract extension includes more raises next two years

Georgia football defensive line coach Tray Scott, already tied for the second highest-paid assistant coach on Kirby Smart’s staff, will see his total compensation jump again before each of the next two seasons if he sticks around.

Scott, whose salary went up $247,000 this offseason to just over $1 million, will get $100,000 in raises to bring his salary to just over $1.1 million starting on July 1, 2024 and then to over $1.2 million on July 1, 2025.

That’s according to an amendment to Scott’s contract that extends his deal two years through the 2025 season that was obtained Monday by the Athens Banner-Herald in an open records request. It was signed by Scott on May 22 and by UGA president Jere Morehead on June 2.

Scott, 38, is entering his seventh season at Georgia under Smart. He's already in the upper tier of position coaches nationally in pay at the $1 million mark.

Scott has coached and helped develop NFL first-round draft picks Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter.

Wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon also received a one-year extension to take his current deal through the 2025 season. His current annual pay is $752,000.

Scott and Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo are each making $1,002,000 annually. Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is the highest paid assistant at $1,902,000.

Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is now making $857,000, up from $805,000. He had a pay increase included in the three-year contract he signed in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia assistant coach Tray Scott's extension includes big raises