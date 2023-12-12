Georgia football DE announces transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Jonathan Jefferson has announced that he will be transferring to the SMU Mustangs. SMU is set to join the ACC in 2024. Jefferson figures to get a lot more playing time at SMU.

Jefferson entered the NCAA transfer portal after Georgia’s SEC championship loss. Jefferson signed with Georgia football as a member of the class of 2021 and is a former four-star recruit. Jefferson played high school football for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive end played in seven games throughout the 2023 college football season. Jefferson recorded one tackle against Kentucky this season, but did not see a ton of snaps on a regular basis. The redshirt sophomore should provide a boost to the SMU defensive front.

Georgia’s defensive end room will look different for the 2024 college football season. Senior defensive end Tramel Walthour is the one player on Georgia’s roster that has used up all of his eligibility. Defensive line is one of Georgia’s top positions of need in the transfer portal.

Jefferson announced his intentions to transfer to the SMU Mustangs via social media:

We wish Jonathan Jefferson good luck at SMU.

