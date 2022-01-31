Georgia football announces Bryan McClendon hire, gives official title

Former Georgia receiver and receivers coach Bryan McClendon’s move to Georgia was reported last week.

On Monday, the hire was made official by head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, and McClendon was given his official title — receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

McClendon is a Mays High School (Atlanta) graduate who played receiver for the Bulldogs from 2002 to 2005 before transitioning to a graduate assistant coach.

McClendon coached running backs and receivers in his first stint at Georgia under head coach Mark Richt and later served as interim head coach in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl after Richt’s departure.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart brings McClendon back to Athens just four weeks after McClendon was named co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Miami under new coach Mark Cristobal, who brought McClendon with him to Miami from Oregon where he served in the same capacity.

Before his stint in Eugene, McClendon coached three seasons at South Carolina where he served as co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach and eventually was named offensive coordinator in 2019.

McClendon brings recruiting prowess and experience to the Georgia receiver room, which is looking to replace some serious talent.

Star George Pickens is headed to the NFL draft and Jermaine Burton is headed to Tuscaloosa via the transfer portal, along with two other receiver reserves in Justin Robinson and Jaylen Johnson.

