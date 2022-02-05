Georgia football among top schools for 5-star DE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Morgan
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Georgia Bulldogs
    Georgia Bulldogs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star class of 2023 edge rusher Jayden Wayne. Wayne plays high school football for Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington.

He’s ranked as Washington’s top recruit in the class of 2023. Wayne is the No. 31 recruit in his class. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end excels on the field and in the classroom.

The Lincoln star plays basketball in addition to football. Among the prospect’s visits so far are Georgia, Miami and Oregon.

Wayne named his top 11 schools via Twitter:

Wayne ranks Georgia, Auburn, Michigan State, Texas, USC, Washington, Alabama, Miami, Florida, LSU and Oregon as his top schools. Wayne’s recruitment remains open.

More!

Examining UGA’s future paths to the CFP

Alabama football hires former Georgia Bulldogs QB

UGA football offers safety Noah Dixon

Recommended Stories