Georgia football among top schools for 2023’s No. 2 player

2023 five-star defensive lineman Vic Burley has included Georgia football among his top-12 schools.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Vic Burley has narrowed his list to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’5 290 DL from Warner Robins, GA is ranked as a Top 45 Player in the 2023 Class. Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/cM89YFGUsZ pic.twitter.com/UJednriire — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2022

Burley will choose among Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Burley, out of Warner Robins, Ga. (Warner Robins High School) is rated as the No. 2 player in the State of Georgia, the No. 5 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 35 player overall, per 247Sports Composite.

Burley stands at a whopping 6-foot-five, 276 pounds as only a junior. He also adds an 81-inch wingspan to boot.

Burley would be a big addition to the Dawgs defensive front that is looking to replace the impact of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker.

Georgia currently holds the No. 4 class in the country in 2023, which currently includes seven commits.