Georgia football among top schools for elite 2023 DE Luke Montgomery

Four-star 2023 defensive end Luke Montgomery has included Georgia football in his top-12 schools.

Montgomery (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) plays football and basketball for Findlay High School in Findlay, Ohio.

Four-Star OT/DE Luke Montgomery is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @on3recruits The 6’5 260 2023 prospect is ranked as a Top 55 player in his class. pic.twitter.com/i5ouUABMWN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 29, 2021

Montgomery is rated as the No. 5 defensive end in the country, the No. 3 recruit in the state of Ohio and the No. 53 recruit overall in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite.

While Montgomery is projected to sign with Ohio State, Georgia currently holds the No. 1 ranked class for 2023 and coach Kirby Smart and staff still have plenty of time to work on reeling-in talent like the star defensive end, who’s just entering his junior season.

