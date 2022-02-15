Georgia football among top schools for 4-star WR Kyler Kasper
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Arizona CardinalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Georgia BulldogsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the top 10 for four-star class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Kyler Kasper. Georgia joins Ohio State, Iowa, Tennessee, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Arizona State, Miami, and UCLA in Kasper’s top schools.
The four-star prospect plays football for Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona. Kasper is ranked as the No. 121 recruit in his class. The four-star is the No. 3 recruit in Arizona and the No. 19 receiver in the country.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver could be Kirby Smart and Georgia’s latest recruit to come from Arizona. The Dawgs notably landed Kelee Ringo several years ago. Ringo helped the Bulldogs win a national championship.
Kasper’s father, Kevin, played college football for Iowa and appeared in 39 career NFL games across five seasons. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley and Georgia offered Kyler Kasper a scholarship on Jan. 18, 2022.
The Williams Field star has received an invitation to the 2023 All-American Bowl. Kasper can dunk a basketball and uses his size to his advantage in the red zone.
The 2023 receiver named his top 10 schools via Twitter:
Top 10🙌 pic.twitter.com/BK1KcV6elk
— Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) February 13, 2022
More!
Georgia football offers elite 2023 Texas WR
Watch: Matthew Stafford throws no-look pass in Super Bowl
Twitter reacts: Matthew Stafford, former Georgia stars win Super Bowl