Georgia football among top schools for 4-star WR Kyler Kasper

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the top 10 for four-star class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Kyler Kasper. Georgia joins Ohio State, Iowa, Tennessee, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Arizona State, Miami, and UCLA in Kasper’s top schools.

The four-star prospect plays football for Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona. Kasper is ranked as the No. 121 recruit in his class. The four-star is the No. 3 recruit in Arizona and the No. 19 receiver in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver could be Kirby Smart and Georgia’s latest recruit to come from Arizona. The Dawgs notably landed Kelee Ringo several years ago. Ringo helped the Bulldogs win a national championship.

Kasper’s father, Kevin, played college football for Iowa and appeared in 39 career NFL games across five seasons. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley and Georgia offered Kyler Kasper a scholarship on Jan. 18, 2022.

The Williams Field star has received an invitation to the 2023 All-American Bowl. Kasper can dunk a basketball and uses his size to his advantage in the red zone.

The 2023 receiver named his top 10 schools via Twitter:

More!