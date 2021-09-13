Georgia football among top schools for WR Antonio Williams

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top six schools for wide receiver recruit Antonio Williams. Williams is a member of the class of 2022 and plays high school football for Dutch Fork in Irmo, South Carolina.

The wide receiver is a four-star prospect. Antonio Williams has received immense recruiting attention from top schools across the country. Williams has scholarship offers from Mississippi, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Oregon and Arizona State among others.

Williams has recently risen in the recruiting rankings and seen an uptick in interest from top college football programs.

As a junior, Williams scored 10 touchdowns and had 1,504 total yards in 10 games. Overall, Williams has received about 15 scholarship offers in the past few months.

Antonio Williams announced his top schools via his Twitter account:

Antonio Williams ranks UGA, Auburn, FSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and South Carolina in his top six. Where will he play college football?

South Carolina and Ole Miss are among the favorites to land a commitment from the four-star Dutch Fork wide receiver.

More!