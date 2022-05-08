Georgia football among top schools for 4-star WR Jalen Hale

The Georgia Bulldogs are contending to land a commitment from talented wide receiver recruit Jalen Hale. Hale is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He is a sophomore at Longview High School in Longview, Texas.

The four-star wide receiver has scholarships from major college football programs like Texas Tech, TCU, Texas, Miami and more.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound wide receiver puts Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, and USC in his top six schools. Hale has recently visited the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes. He has an upcoming official visit with the USC Trojans in June.

In addition to playing football, Jalen Hale is a touted basketball player. He shows an impressive first step, exhibits good body control and gets to the rim with ease. His basketball skills certainly translate to football, but he’s expected to focus on football. Hale also runs track and field.

The Longview three-sport athlete has good explosiveness. Here’s a look at one of Hale’s recent long jumps:

Jalen Hale is ranked as the No. 40 recruit in the class of 2023. He’s also rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in his class and the No. 6 recruit in Texas.

