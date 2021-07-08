Georgia football among top-5 for UA All-American DB Tre’Quon Fegans

2022 four-star defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans (6-foot-2, 181 pounds) included Georgia football among his top-five schools.

The Under Armour All-America selection will choose between Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Miami and South Carolina.

Out of Thompson High School in Alabraster, Ala., Fegans is rated as the No. 10 corner back in the country, the No. 4 player in Alabama and the No. 77 recruit overall in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Georgia currently holds the No. 7 ranked recruiting class for 2022.

Check out some of Fegans’ highlights here.