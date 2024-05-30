Georgia football against Georgia Tech gets major shift for Thanksgiving weekend rivalry

It’s a new world for Georgia football and the SEC when it comes to kickoff time and TV channel selections.

The annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech is being moved up to Friday, November 29 on Thanksgiving weekend this season, according to a source. Kickoff from Sanford Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Ross Dellinger of Yahoo! Sports was first to report.

It will be Georgia football's first non-Saturday game in Sanford Stadium since the teams played on Friday in 1994. The teams also played in Atlanta on Thanksgiving day in 1995.

The Bulldogs' home opener against Tennessee Tech will also be announced Thursday when the SEC reveals more game times and TV selections.

Georgia’s Sept. 7 game against Tennessee Tech will kick off at 2 p.m. The game will be available only through streaming on ESPN+/SEC Network+ with a subscription.

Georgia hasn’t played Georgia Tech in Athens at night since a 42-34 Bulldogs win in 2010.

The “Clean Old Fashioned Hate” game last season in Atlanta was also a 7:30 p.m kick. Georgia won that game 31-23.

The SEC is in the first season of a new TV contract with Disney which can air SEC games on ABC, ESPN and through streaming.

The new deal has given the SEC the ability to get kickoff times out much earlier.

Georgia now has its first four games and six of its 12 regular season games with kickoff times and TV already announced.

Every announced game so far has Georgia on ABC except for the Tennessee Tech game.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday at the SEC meetings that by mid-June more than half of SEC games will have kickoff times announced.

“If people are planning a weekend to their favorite college town or going to visit with their favorite college team as the visting teams, they’ll be able to make those plans in mid to late June,” Sankey said. “People will talk about money but part of our conversations and part of the relationship with ESPN allowed us to do something that I don’t think is done in any other setting.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football kickoff time, TV set for Georgia Tech and home opener