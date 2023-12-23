Georgia football adds transfer commitment from Miami WR

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a commitment from Miami Hurricanes transfer Colbie Young. Young, a junior, will have at least one season of eligibility remaining at Georgia.

This is the second consecutive offseason that Georgia has acquired two productive wide receivers via the transfer portal. Colbie Young joins Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys as Georgia’s two transfer wide receiver commitments.

Colbie Young has great size and has been very productive for the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound wide receiver hauled in 47 receptions for 563 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in 2023. Young has over 800 career receiving yards and 10 career receiving touchdowns.

247Sports ranks Colbie Young as the nation’s No. 36 player and the No. 6 wide receiver in the transfer portal. Young announced his commitment to Georgia football via social media:

Colbie Young is considered a four-star recruit as a transfer.

