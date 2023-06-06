Georgia football adds commitment from 4-star DT Justin Greene

On Tuesday morning, the nation’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the class of 2024 got even.

That’s because the Georgia Bulldogs added a commitment from 4-star in-state defensive tackle Justin Greene.

Greene, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, picked Georgia over Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and others.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Greene ranks as the nation’s No. 101 overall player and No. 17 in the state of Georgia.

Greene visited Athens over the weekend prior to his commitment to the Bulldogs. Per 247Sports, he has visits planned to South Carolina, Auburn and LSU this month.

Georgia’s class of 2024 now has 17 commitments and is No. 1 in the nation.

“I am confident that the legendary coaching staff at the University of Georgia will provide the necessary guidance and support to reach my full potential,” he said on his Twitter announcement. “I am fully committed to the grind.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire