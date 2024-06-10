Georgia football adds another in-state prospect to its 2025 recruiting class

Georgia football has added another in-state prospect to its 2025 recruiting class.

Todd Robinson, a three-star prospect from Valdosta High, announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that he’s committed to the Bulldogs.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Robinson is rated as the nation’s No. 32 running back and 428th overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite, but On3 reports that Robinson is projected as a defensive back.

Robinson is the ninth of 12 commitments in this Georgia class that are from the state.

He is the second to commit in as many days. Prince Avenue Christian defensive lineman Christian Garrett announced his commitment Sunday.

Robinson was named Region I-7A Co-Athlete of the Year, according to the Valdosta Daily Times. Alabama was recruiting Robinson to play nickel back, according to Bama247.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Valdosta 3-star recruit Todd Robinson commits to Georgia football