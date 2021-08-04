Georgia football adds another commitment in OL Griffin Scroggs

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a commitment from class of 2022 offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs. Scroggs, who plays guard for Grayson High School, is rated as a three-star prospect.

Grayson High School was dominant against the highest level of competition in Georgia last season. The Loganville, Georgia, high school football powerhouse won the 2020 state championship.

Scroggs stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 315 pounds. He was previously committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but announced his decision to decommit on Aug. 2.

The next day, Scroggs announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. Not a bad timeline for Georgia football.

At this time I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Georgia🐾!! AGTG!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Ygl46UEpld — Griffin Scroggs (@GriffinScroggs) August 4, 2021

I would like to thank Coach Collins and Coach Key for giving me an opportunity to play for Ga Tech in the future but after conversations with my family and those close to me I will be de-committing from Ga Tech. — Griffin Scroggs (@GriffinScroggs) August 2, 2021

Scroggs had previously committed to Georgia Tech in June.

The three-star offensive line recruit holds numerous scholarship offers, but it appears that his prized offer comes from the home-state Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia offered Scroggs on June 9.

The Grayson High product was recently visiting Athens and spending time with Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke on June 10. Scroggs took another visit to Georgia on July 31 and this visit cemented his decision to change his mind.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs now have 14 commitments in the class of 2022. Scroggs is Georgia’s first offensive lineman to commit in the class. UGA now has the nation’s No. 6 ranked recruiting class.

Don’t worry Georgia Tech fans, you have the No. 36 rated class of 2022, which honestly isn’t too bad for the Yellow Jackets.

