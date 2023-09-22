Georgia football adds 2025 commitment from in-state 4-star prospect

Georgia football’s accumulation of talented tight ends shows no signs of slowing.

The Bulldogs on Friday landed their second player for the 2025 class at the position when Alpharetta’s Ethan Barbour announced his commitment to the Bulldogs, according to a live stream by UGASports.com.

He also considered Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Barbour is rated as the nation’s No. 6 tight end for 2025 and the No. 145 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

Georgia already has a commitment from 5-star tight end Elyiss Williams from Camden County, who is rated the nation’s No. 1 tight end for 2025.

The Bulldogs’ 2024 recruiting class includes 4-star Jaden Reddell from Missouri — the No. 4 tight end--and 3-star Colton Heinrich from Fort Lauderdale. Colquitt County 5-star tight end Landon Thomas flipped from Georgia to Florida State in April.

Georgia has sophomore tight end Oscar Delp and freshmen Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin to build around next season after Brock Bowers presumably heads to the NFL.

Barbour becomes the seventh commitment in Georgia’s 2025 class that is rated No. 1.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Alpharetta 2025 tight end Ethan Barbour pledges to Georgia football