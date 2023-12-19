Georgia football addresses need by landing transfer wide receiver from SEC school

Georgia football again is tapping into SEC talent to bolster its wide receiver corps.

A year after plucking a pair of pass-catchers from conference teams, the Bulldogs are adding Vanderbilt’s London Humphreys. He announced his decision Tuesday on Instagram.

The Nashville native was an All-SEC freshman selection in 2022 and has three years of eligibility remaining

The 6-foot-3, 186-pound Humphreys was second on the Commodores with 439 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on 22 catches.

He will join a Georgia wide receiver corps that includes SEC transfers Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State), but could lose Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to the NFL.

The Bulldogs already saw wide receivers Mekhi Mews, Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes enter the transfer portal.

Humphreys had a 49-yard touchdown catch against Georgia in the Bulldogs’ 37-20 win in Nashville on Oct. 14.

The three-star prospect out of Christ Presbyterian Academy led the Commodores with a 20.0 per catch average and became the first freshman in program history to have back-to-back 100-yard receiving games when he did it against Wake Forest and UNLV.

Humphreys had 6 catches for 30 or more yards and 4 for 40 or more, according to cfbstats.com

