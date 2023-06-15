Georgia’s 2024 SEC opponents announced: This is going to be fun

The Georgia Bulldogs have a tough road ahead during the 2024 college football season. Fortunately, the Bulldogs will have more margin for error in 2024 because of the expanded College Football Playoff.

Still, Georgia’s 2024 schedule will be a tough challenge for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs. The Dawgs play four SEC road games and have just three SEC road games.

Additionally, Georgia’s 2024 nonconference opponents include Clemson, Georgia Tech, Tennessee Tech and UMass. The Bulldogs are going to have some really fun future schedules starting in 2024.

Who are Georgia football’s 2024 SEC opponents?

Georgia will hit the road and play at Texas during the Longhorn’s first season in the SEC. Texas holds the all-time series edge with a 4-1 advantage. The Longhorns toppled Georgia in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

Georgia has won two national championships since the 2019 Sugar Bowl. Texas is still looking for its first nine win season since 2019. Take that Bevo!

Head coach Lane Kiffin, a former Nick Saban assistant, and Ole Miss will travel to Georgia in 2023. The Dawgs make the return trip in 2024.

Georgia had won 10 straight games against Ole Miss before the Rebels dominated Georgia 45-14 in 2016. It will be Georgia’s first trip to Oxford, Mississippi, since that 2016 game.

The Georgia-Kentucky SEC East rivalry will be kept alive in 2024. The two teams have had some physical games recently. Georgia has gotten the better of the Wildcats historically. The Dawgs have won 13 games over Kentucky.

Georgia will travel to Alabama for the second straight time (in non-neutral site games) in the series in 2024. Alabama has won seven of the last eight meetings against Georgia. However, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are not happy Georgia has won back-to-back national championships.

Georgia and Alabama are the two top programs in college football. Both teams recruit at an elite level. NFL draft scouts always love when Georgia and Alabama face off.

The Georgia-Florida rivalry is not going anywhere. The Gators are expected to remain a permanent fixture on Georgia’s schedule. Florida is Georgia’s biggest rival.

Georgia’s defense dominated Tennessee in front of a rowdy Sanford Stadium crowd in 2022. The Dawgs return to Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2023 and will continue their rivalry with the Volunteers in 2024.

Georgia’s road trip to Tennessee is probably the toughest game on the Bulldogs’ 2023 schedule. However, Georgia’s 2024 slate is much more daunting.

Home: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Georgia won at Mississippi State in 2022. The Bulldogs will return to Athens to face Georgia in 2024. Georgia is 20-6 all-time against Mississippi State. Uga is the better Bulldog.

Georgia would love to see its historic rivalry with Auburn preserved. The Tigers host Georgia in 2023 and will return to Athens, Georgia, in 2024.

Auburn’s program has been down recently, but the Tigers are never too far away from being a contender.

