Georgia football 2024 schedule dates at Alabama, Texas revealed

The 2024 Georgia football schedule includes attractive matchups spread out throughout the season based on reported road dates at Alabama and Texas.

The Bulldogs will play at Alabama on Sept. 28 and at Texas on Oct. 19, according to a report Monday night from ESPN’s Chris Low.

The SEC planned to announce the 2024 league schedule in December. ESPN/ABC will carry the entire SEC package starting next season with the CBS deal ending this year.

Georgia already has a marquee season-opening matchup with Clemson set for Aug. 31 in Atlanta.

If Georgia’s game with Florida in Jacksonville sticks close to Halloween, the game against the Longhorns in Austin would come two weeks before the Gators game. Georgia and Florida have had bye weeks before the neutral site games in recent seasons.

The other SEC matchups for Georgia for 2024 previously announced without dates are at home vs. Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee and away at Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Georgia has nonconference games at home against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 7, vs. UMass on Nov. 23 and against Georgia Tech on Nov. 30.

