Georgia football 2023 schedule: game-by-game predictions

The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the easiest schedules in the SEC entering the 2023 college football season. Head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are in a prime position to earn a third consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff in 2023. The Bulldogs are hoping to win a third straight national championship.

Georgia has high expectations entering the 2023 season. The Bulldogs have a slim margin for error this fall. Georgia can’t afford to lose a single game in the regular season as the Dawgs don’t have a strong strength of schedule.

Do we think Georgia will lose any games during the regular season? How do we project Georgia’s postseason to unfold?

Sept. 2 UT Martin

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 48-0

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins, 52-3

UT Martin does not have the talent to compete with this Georgia team. Carson Beck plays well in his first start. The defense gets another shutout.

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 52-13

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins, 55-7

Ball State makes it competitive in the first half before being toppled in the second half behind a big day from Georgia’s passing game. Georgia moves to 2-0.

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 38-20

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins, 42-13

Georgia pulls away in the fourth quarter against an upset-minded South Carolina team. The Gamecocks find some passing success against Georgia, but fail to get enough stops and can’t establish the run against the Dawgs’ stout defense.

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 41-10

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins, 45-7

Georgia continues its easy start to the season with a closer than expected win, but the game ends up with a much more comfortable margin than the 2022 Kent State game.

Sept. 30: at Auburn

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 38-7

J.C. Shelton: Georgia Wins, 35-10

Auburn discovers its offensive limitations in the passing game and fails to have a competitive game with Georgia. Injuries begin to mount for Georgia heading into the Kentucky game.

Oct. 7: Kentucky

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 27-14

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins, 31-13

Georgia can’t crack Kentucky’s defense again, but Kentucky can’t score much on Georgia’s defense. Brock Bowers has a nice game as Georgia moves to 6-0.

Oct. 14: at Vanderbilt

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 45-3

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins, 48-6

Vanderbilt finally scores points on Georgia as Bulldog fans paint Nashville, Tennessee, red. Another big margin of victory for the defending back-to-back national champions.

Oct. 28: Florida (Jacksonville)

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 41-17

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins, 38-10

Florida fans begin to get anxious about their coaching staff as the loses mount up. Georgia moves to 8-0 following their tradition bye week before playing Florida.

Nov. 4: Missouri

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 34-16

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins, 31-10

Missouri’s strong defense gives Georgia some trouble, but the Dawgs come in motivated after 2022’s close class with the Tigers. Georgia leans on the offensive line and run game to get a comfortable lead in the second half.

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 52-27

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins, 48-17

Quarterback Jaxon Dart and Ole Miss score some points on Georgia and the Rebels find some success in the run game. However, Mississippi fails to stop Carson Beck and the Georgia offense as this game turns into a shoot out.

Nov. 18: at Tennessee

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 41-38

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins, 38-31

Quarterback Carson Beck is forced to make a clutch drive for the first time in his career. Georgia sneaks away with a win thanks to a late rushing touchdown from Daijun Edwards.

Nov. 25: at Georgia Tech

James Morgan: Georgia wins, 44-12

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins, 48-6

Georgia topples Georgia Tech to finish the regular season undefeated. The Bulldogs have some first quarter trouble with Tech, but that’s about it.

James Morgan: Georgia’s final regular season record: 12-0

J.C. Shelton: Georgia’s final regular season record: 12-0

Dec. 2: SEC championship game

James Morgan: Georgia 31, Alabama 23

Alabama’s passing attack proves it is not potent enough to topple Georgia, who’s biggest defensive strength is run defense. The Crimson Tide miss another trip to the College Football Playoff.

J.C. Shelton: Georgia loses to Alabama, but makes the College Football Playoff.

College Football Playoff

James Morgan: No. 1 Georgia falls to the No. 4 LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs finally lose after winning 30 straight games. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels helps the Tigers make the national championship game after failing to win the SEC West.

J.C. Shelton: Georgia wins national championship against Ohio State. USC, Alabama, and Ohio State all make the College Football Playoff.

