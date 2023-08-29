Georgia football 2023 positional depth charts
The Georgia Bulldogs return a stacked roster for the 2023 college football season. Georgia is looking to win a third straight national championship.
Georgia’s talented roster features 14 Bulldogs that made the 2023 preseason coaches All-SEC football team, including 10 players on the first-team. However, Georgia’s roster is not without flaws.
The Bulldogs announced that Carson Beck will be the starting quarterback. Beck does not have much college experience, so the quarterback position is a bit of an unknown. Additionally, Georgia has a banged up running backs room. Another position of concern is Georgia’s youthful outside linebacker group.
Most teams are envious of Georgia’s level of talent, but no team is perfect. Georgia has some weaknesses. However, head coach Kirby Smart has a very deep and talented roster that is capable of winning another national championship. Georgia has an outstanding level of talent at wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, defensive line, inside linebacker, and safety.
What does Georgia football’s depth chart look like entering the 2023 college football season?
Quarterbacks
Carson Beck (named starter)
Gunner Stockton
Here’s a deeper look at Georgia’s quarterback room
Running backs
Daijun Edwards
Branson Robinson (out for season with knee injury)
Roderick Robinson
Cash Jones
Here’s a deeper look at Georgia’s running back room
Wide receivers
2. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
4. Arian Smith
5. Rara Thomas
6. Dillon Bell
Taking a deeper look into Georgia’s wide receiver room
Tight ends
Lawson Luckie (ankle injury)
Pearce Spurlin
Taking a deeper look into Georgia’s tight end room
Offensive line (starters only)
Left tackle: Earnest Greene
Left guard: Xavier Truss
Center: Sedrick Van Pran
Right guard: Tate Ratledge
Right tackle: Amarius Mims
Taking a deeper look into Georgia’s offensive line
Defensive line (starters only)
Defensive end: Mykel Williams
Nose tackle: Nazir Stackhouse
Defensive tackle: Warren Brinson
Taking a deeper look into Georgia’s defensive line
Outside linebacker
Chaz Chambliss (starter)
Marvin Jones Jr. (starter)
Damon Wilson
Darris Smith
Taking a deeper look at Georgia’s outside linebacker room
Inside linebacker
Jamon Dumas-Johnson (starter)
Smael Mondon (starter)
Xavian Sorey Jr.
Jalon Walker
C.J. Allen
Taking a deeper look into Georgia’s inside linebackers
Cornerback (starters only)
Outside cornerback : Kamari Lassiter
Outside cornerback: Daylen Everette
STAR (slot cornerback): Tykee Smith
Taking a deeper look into Georgia’s cornerback room
Safety
Malaki Starks (starter)
Javon Bullard (starter)
David Daniel-Sisavanh
Dan Jackson/JaCorey Thomas
Taking a deeper look into Georgia’s safety room
Special teams
Punter: Brett Thorson
Kicker: Jared Zirkel
Punt returner: Ladd McConkey
Kick returner: Mekhi Mews
Long snapper: William Mote
Taking a deeper look into Georgia’s special teams unit
