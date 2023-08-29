Georgia football 2023 positional depth charts

The Georgia Bulldogs return a stacked roster for the 2023 college football season. Georgia is looking to win a third straight national championship.

Georgia’s talented roster features 14 Bulldogs that made the 2023 preseason coaches All-SEC football team, including 10 players on the first-team. However, Georgia’s roster is not without flaws.

The Bulldogs announced that Carson Beck will be the starting quarterback. Beck does not have much college experience, so the quarterback position is a bit of an unknown. Additionally, Georgia has a banged up running backs room. Another position of concern is Georgia’s youthful outside linebacker group.

Most teams are envious of Georgia’s level of talent, but no team is perfect. Georgia has some weaknesses. However, head coach Kirby Smart has a very deep and talented roster that is capable of winning another national championship. Georgia has an outstanding level of talent at wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, defensive line, inside linebacker, and safety.

What does Georgia football’s depth chart look like entering the 2023 college football season?

Quarterbacks

Carson Beck (named starter) Brock Vandagriff Gunner Stockton

Running backs

Kendall Milton Daijun Edwards Branson Robinson (out for season with knee injury) Roderick Robinson Cash Jones

Wide receivers

1. Ladd McConkey

2. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

3. Dominic Lovett

4. Arian Smith

5. Rara Thomas

6. Dillon Bell

Tight ends

Offensive line (starters only)

Left tackle: Earnest Greene

Left guard: Xavier Truss

Center: Sedrick Van Pran

Right guard: Tate Ratledge

Right tackle: Amarius Mims

Defensive line (starters only)

Defensive end: Mykel Williams

Nose tackle: Nazir Stackhouse

Defensive tackle: Warren Brinson

Outside linebacker

Chaz Chambliss (starter) Marvin Jones Jr. (starter) Damon Wilson Darris Smith

Inside linebacker

Jamon Dumas-Johnson (starter) Smael Mondon (starter) Xavian Sorey Jr. Jalon Walker C.J. Allen

Cornerback (starters only)

Outside cornerback : Kamari Lassiter

Outside cornerback: Daylen Everette

STAR (slot cornerback): Tykee Smith

Safety

Malaki Starks (starter) Javon Bullard (starter) David Daniel-Sisavanh Dan Jackson/JaCorey Thomas

Special teams

Punter: Brett Thorson

Kicker: Jared Zirkel

Punt returner: Ladd McConkey

Kick returner: Mekhi Mews

Long snapper: William Mote

