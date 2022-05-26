Georgia football 2022 schedule: Five game-times, TV networks set

Georgia football will look to defend its 2021 national championship this coming season, starting on Saturday, September 3 in Atlanta vs. the Oregon Ducks. That game-time and TV network was set last week, and this week the SEC announced the same for Georgia’s games against Florida, Samford, South Carolina and Kent State.

We now know when five of Georgia’s 12 regular season games will kickoff and which network they’ll be broadcasted on.

Here’s a look:

Week 1: Georgia vs. Oregon

New Oregon football coach Dan Lanning, the former defensive coordinator at Georgia. (Syndication: The Register Guard)

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Week 2: Georgia vs. Samford

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Location: Athens, Ga.

Week 3: Georgia vs. South Carolina

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Columbia, S.C.

Week 4: Georgia vs. Kent State

Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (Syndication: HawkCentral)

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Location: Athens, Ga.

Week 9: Georgia vs. Florida

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Location: Jacksonville, Fl.

