Georgia football 2022 schedule: Five game-times, TV networks set
Georgia football will look to defend its 2021 national championship this coming season, starting on Saturday, September 3 in Atlanta vs. the Oregon Ducks. That game-time and TV network was set last week, and this week the SEC announced the same for Georgia’s games against Florida, Samford, South Carolina and Kent State.
We now know when five of Georgia’s 12 regular season games will kickoff and which network they’ll be broadcasted on.
Here’s a look:
Week 1: Georgia vs. Oregon
New Oregon football coach Dan Lanning, the former defensive coordinator at Georgia. (Syndication: The Register Guard)
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
Week 2: Georgia vs. Samford
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network
Location: Athens, Ga.
Week 3: Georgia vs. South Carolina
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Location: Columbia, S.C.
Week 4: Georgia vs. Kent State
Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (Syndication: HawkCentral)
Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Location: Athens, Ga.
Week 9: Georgia vs. Florida
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Location: Jacksonville, Fl.
