Georgia-Florida 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Bulldogs to beat Gators

No. 1 Georgia heads into today's matchup vs. Florida on the back of consecutive wins in "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" rivalry.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC) sit in the top spot in the SEC East, but the Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC) aren't far behind in third. If Florida pulls off the upset, it could have major conference and College Football Playoff considerations.

REQUIRED READING: Georgia football vs. Florida: Scouting report, prediction

Neither team will have homefield advantage (ostensibly, at least) in the neutral arena of Jacksonville. All that remains is to see which of Kirby Smart's Bulldogs and Billy Napier's Gators will win.

Here's a look at how the "College GameDay" crew of Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Co. picked Georgia-Florida game, which kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET:

Georgia-Florida predictions on "College GameDay": Who Steve Smith Sr., Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso picked:

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

Steve Smith Sr.: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'GameDay' prediction for Georgia-Florida