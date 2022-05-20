Georgia, Florida among top schools for 4-star WR Aidan Mizell

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are among the top seven schools for elite class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Aidan Mizell. USC, UCF, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Tennessee are the other schools in Mizell’s top seven.

Aidan Mizell plays high school football and is a top track athlete for Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. Mizell has taken recent visits to Florida, Clemson, and Georgia.

Where will the No. 155 recruit in the class of 2023 play college football? Mizell, who is ranked as the No. 21 wide receiver in his class, is favored to sign with the Florida Gators.

The four-star wide receiver prospect has numerous scholarship offers, including Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Penn State. Mizell scored 18 touchdowns and finished the 2021 high school football season with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

The Boone star shows his track speed while racking up yards after the catch in his junior tape. Mizell can make contested catches against defensive backs and excels in the short passing game.

Here is a look at his impressive speed:

10.6

Second 100 in high school

Still working on my start pic.twitter.com/pC32XBxslT — Aidan “Early” Mizell (@AidanMizell) April 24, 2022

Why are the Florida Gators favored to land Mizell? His mother, Ebony Robinson-Mizell, ran track at a high level for the Gators in the 1990s, so he has a strong connection to Florida.

Aidan Mizell named his top seven schools via his Twitter account:

Where’s home gonna be ?🤷🏾🙃 pic.twitter.com/IGh6kYPxjV — Aidan “Early” Mizell (@AidanMizell) May 19, 2022

