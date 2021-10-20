Georgia flips 5-star USC commit Mykel Williams
On Tuesday, Georgia missed out on landing a commitment from 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden, who committed to Missouri over the Bulldogs.
But less than 24 hours later Kirby Smart was able to receive a commitment from a different 5-star, Mykel Williams.
Williams is a defensive lineman in the class of 2022. He attends Hardaway High School in Columbus, Georgia and ranks as the nation’s No. 22 overall player and as the No. 5 ranked defensive lineman, per 247Sports.
Williams had been committed to the USC Trojans but ultimately decided to stay home and play for the Dawgs.
Williams had seen Georgia play three weekends in a row. He was in Athens for UGA’s game vs Arkansas, then saw the Dawgs take on Auburn on the road and was in attendance last weekend for Georgia’s win over Kentucky.