Georgia’s five most important players against Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Tennessee Volunteers in one of the top college football games in recent member. Both SEC East teams are undefeated and are in the mix to make the College Football Playoff.

Who are Georgia’s five most important players for the Tennessee game? The Bulldogs need a lot of players to step up in order to beat Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee Volunteers.

No. 1 Quarterback Stetson Bennett

Quarterbacks are almost always the most important players in any football game. The Georgia-Tennessee game is no different. Can Stetson Bennett avoid turnovers and be efficient in the red zone?

Bennett needs to have a big game to keep pace with quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense. Bennett is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt and faces the weakness of the Tennessee team, its defense.

No. 2 Defensive tackle Jalen Carter

Kirby Smart and Georgia football really need defensive tackle Jalen Carter to step up and play a lot of snaps against Tennessee. The Bulldogs lost pass rusher Nolan Smith for the season and need someone else to generate pressure.

Carter, who is projected as a 2023 NFL draft first-round pick, just returned from a sprained knee. Carter has six total tackles and no sacks this year, but makes a bigger impact than what is on the stat sheet.

No. 3 Defensive back Malaki Starks

Georgia’s secondary is one of the best in the nation. The Bulldogs will look for safeties Christopher Smith and Malaki Starks to limit Tennessee’s explosive passing game.

Georgia needs true freshman Malaki Starks to have a big game. Starks misread a play against Florida, which helped the Gators connect on a long touchdown. Starks, who has 30 tackles and two interceptions, is constantly around the football and is not a liability in coverage. However, Tennessee is certain to test him.

No. 4 Tight end Brock Bowers

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers needs to have a good game as a blocker and as a receiver against Tennessee. Bowers should have some favorable match-ups against a vulnerable Volunteers’ secondary. Bowers had a season-high 154 receiving yards last week against Florida.

No. 5 Center Sedrick Van Pran

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran and the offensive line will need to establish the run to keep the Tennessee offense off the field. Georgia needs a clean game from its offensive line in order to have the best chance to win.

