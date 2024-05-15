Georgia fishermen reel in 24-pound, 30-pound fish to set new saltwater records

Two residents from middle Georgia are the latest to head home as official state record holders, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Georgia DNR said two Telfair County fishermen are the latest to hold records for saltwater fishing after reeling in fish as large as 30 pounds in early May.

According to DNR, Jason Rich of McRae-Helena reeled in a nearly 24-pound Almaco Jack on May 2 while fishing near South Ledge and Navy Tower R3, breaking the record of a more than 19-pound fish set by Hayden Mundy of Midway, Ga. in March.

Molly Strickland, of Lumber City, also broke a record by catching a more than 30-pound Blackfin Tuna on May 4, also near South Ledge. The previous record for Blackfin Tuna was set in 1999 with a 30-pound, eight-ounce fish caught in St. Simons Island.

