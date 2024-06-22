Georgia take first tournament point but Czechs hit back at Euro 2024

Georgia picked up their first point at a major tournament but let the lead slip in a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in a Euro 2024 tale of two handballs on Saturday.

Georges Mikautadze's penalty for handball on the stroke of half-time put Georgia ahead but Patrik Schick, who later went off injured, chested in the leveller just before the hour mark.

The last 16 is still within reach, with both sides now on one point after the first ever meeting between the teams. Group F favourites Portugal and Turkey clash in the other group game later in Dortmund.

"We're happy we've got the first point. It hurts a bit (that we could have won it) but that is football," said forward Giorgi Kvilitaia. "Nobody expected Georgia to be here. We can still surprise."

The 1996 runners-up, and winners as Czechoslovakia in 1976, bossed the first half and had a goal ruled out for handball. The second was more even although the Czechs had a Euro 2024-high 25 shots in total.

"Honestly disappointed, we wanted more from this game. We had many chances," Czech captain Tomáš Souček said. "Probably we need to win (against Turkey in the last match)."

Georgia, who put in a strong showing in their major tournament debut only to lose 3-1 to Turkey first up, made one change with Zuriko Davitashili replacing Giorgi Chakvetadze in midfield.

Czech coach Ivan Hašek brought in attackers David Jurásek, Václav Černý and Adam Hložek, who started alongside Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Schick.

Handballs decisive for final result

It was Schick who had two early chances superbly saved by Man of the Match Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgians sat deep and appeared less brave than against the Turks while the Czechs seemed keen to quickly establish a clear lead after losing at the death to Portugal in their first group game.

Hložek thought he had put his side ahead midway through the first half but VAR spotted his handball as he bundled home.

But VAR also intervened on half-time and German referee Daniel Siebert awarded an eagle-eyed penalty to Georgia after the ball hit the outstretched arm of defender Robin Hranáč, who had scored an own goal against Portugal.

Mikautadze converted for his second goal of the tournament, and second glasses celebration, while there was still time before the break for another good save by Valencia's Mamardashvili from Schick.

The Czechs finally got past the giant keeper on 59 minutes when substitute Ondřej Lingr glanced a corner against the post and Schick let the rebound just hit him and roll into the net.

But the injury-prone striker, who now has a Czech record six goals across two Euros, soon felt his calf and was taken off.

Georgia had a great chance to win it in stoppage time after a quick three-on-one break, but a distraught Saba Lobjanidze fired over when it looked easier to score.

