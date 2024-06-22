Georgia take first tournament point but Czechs hit back at Euro 2024

Georgia's Khvisha Kvarachelia (R) and Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Georgia and Czech Republic at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Sina Schuldt/dpa

Georgia picked up their first point at a major tournament but let the lead slip in a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in a Euro 2024 tale of two handballs on Saturday.

Georges Mikautadze's penalty for handball on the stroke of half-time put Georgia ahead but Patrik Schick, who later went off injured, chested in the leveller just before the hour mark.

The last 16 is still within reach with both sides now on one point after the first ever meeting between the teams. Group F favourites Portugal and Turkey clash in the other game later in Dortmund.

The Czechs, 1996 runners-up and winners as Czechoslovakia in 1976, dominated the first half and had a goal ruled out for handball. The second half was more even and a draw was arguably a fair result.

Georgia had put in a strong showing in their major tournament debut only to lose 3-1 to Turkey first up, while the Czechs fell 2-1 late on to Portugal in their opener.

On the final group matchday Wednesday, the Czechs play Turkey and Georgia are up against Portugal.

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Georgia and Czech Republic at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Sina Schuldt/dpa

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Georgia and Czech Republic at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Czech Republic's Ondrej Lingr (C) heads the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Georgia and Czech Republic at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Jens Büttner/dpa

