How are Georgia’s first-round rookies performing?

The Georgia Bulldogs had a record-setting 2022 NFL draft. Five Georgia defenders were selected in the first round of the draft, which is a NFL record (for one college in one year).

The Bulldogs set the all-time record for most players selected in a seven round NFL draft with 15. How are Georgia’s five NFL first-round picks performing in their respective rookie seasons?

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Lewis Cine

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffered a serious leg injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 and underwent a successful surgery on his injury. However, Cine is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota selected Cine with the No. 32 pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has six total tackles and a pass deflection. Wyatt has seen limited snaps for Green Bay. The No. 28 pick of the 2022 NFL draft has a chance to earn more playing time for the Packers. Green Bay is 3-6 and is on a five game losing streak.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker has 66 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections this season. The No. 22 pick of the 2022 NFL draft has the most tackles of any rookie in the NFL. Walker is a critical part of Green Bay’s defense.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis

The Philadelphia Eagles recently placed former Georgia star Jordan Davis on injured reserve. Davis is recovering after suffering a high ankle sprain. The Eagles selected Davis with the No. 13 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Davis has 14 tackles for the Eagles, who are 8-0. This season, Davis has been a critical piece in Philadelphia’s run defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker

The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised a lot of folks when they selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Walker has had a strong rookie season with 2.5 sacks, 34 total tackles, and an interception. The Jaguars are 3-6, but have improved a lot on the defensive side of the ball.

