Georgia finishes at No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll followed by TCU, Michigan

There is, of course, no suspense involving the No. 1 team in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll. Georgia left no doubt of that with a dominant performance in the College Football Playoff championship game. The only question poll observers might have is whether TCU would be placed at second on the strength of its semifinal victory against Michigan, or voted lower on the heels of a 58-point loss.

We now have the answer. It wasn’t unanimous, but the Horned Frogs will finish at No. 2 as national runners-up. The other semifinalists from the Big Ten stay in the top four, with Michigan at No. 3 and Ohio State fourth, though the Buckeyes picked up nine second-place votes after taking the Bulldogs to the wire in the Peach Bowl.

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against TCU during the second half in the College Football Playoff championship game at SoFi Stadium.

The SEC claims the next two spots as Sugar Bowl champion Alabama lands at No. 5 and Orange Bowl winner Tennessee at No. 6. Penn State finishes at No. 7 after downing No. 11 Utah in the Rose Bowl, leaving No. 8 Washington the highest ranked Pac-12 squad in the final voting.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports college football coaches poll

LOOKING AHEAD: Georgia leads way-too-early Top 25 for next season

BEST OF BEST: LSU leads list of the best College Football Playoff champs

GOOD LUCK: Georgia machine has rest of college football chasing Bulldogs

Cotton Bowl champion Tulane concludes at No. 9, the highest finish for the Green Wave since finishing at No. 7 following the 1998 season. Tulane’s eight-spot jump following the bowls was also the biggest move within the rankings. Florida State grabs the final spot in the top 10, becoming the highest-rated finisher from the ACC as Clemson slips to No. 12 with its loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

No. 22 Pittsburgh finishes in the top 25 following its thrilling Sun Bowl victory against UCLA. Mountain West champ Fresno State also grabs a spot in the final poll at No. 24.

Texas San Antonio, which came up short in the Cure Bowl against No. 20 Troy, falls out of the poll by a hair, just a single point behind No. 25 Texas. North Carolina also drops out after losing to Oregon in the Holiday Bowl.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coaches Poll: Georgia finishes college football year No. 1 ahead of TCU